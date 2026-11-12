Alex Karp Says Palantir Is “Progressive” Now, Months After Fascist Manifesto

Karp, who gave $1 million to MAGA Inc. in 2024, said after the midterms that he’s been a Democrat his “whole life.”

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As Democrats prepare for their sweeping campaign to investigate corporate abuses during the upcoming Congress, Palantir CEO Alex Karp claimed this week that he and his company — a massive Trump administration collaborator — are actually “progressive” now.

Karp, who gave $1 million to MAGA Inc. in 2024 and another million for Donald Trump’s inauguration, told Politico Playbook on Wednesday that he’s always been a Democrat.

“I’ve been a Democrat my whole life. I grew up in a far left environment. I know more about being a progressive than almost anybody on the planet, and I absolutely believe Palantir — all of our products are essentially progressive,” he told Politico, speaking of his company that has a $30 million contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to aid Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

Far from being progressive, Karp and his company have helped to accelerate the Trump administration’s descent into fascism while wooing Trump in order to gain favor with the government.

Just in April, Palantir landed in hot water for posting a far right, 22-point manifesto that it said was a summary of Karp’s 2025 book, The Technological Republic. Critics described the X post as technofascist, as it espoused a pro-war, pro-policing ideology, lamented the post-Holocaust “neutering” of Nazi Germany and Japan, and said that cultures that have “produced vital advances” are superior to those that are “dysfunctional and regressive.”

The tech CEO has been on the record many times branding himself and Palantir as undertaking a far right effort, with Karp calling his company “anti-woke” and praising the Trump administration’s anti-immigration measures.

But in the Politico interview, Karp claimed that he was happy that Trump acknowledged that “we kinda went too far” on immigration — a misrepresentation of Trump’s words earlier this week. Karp used the word “progressive” eight times to describe his political philosophy, despite the fact that progressivism is typically known for being antiwar, pro-immigrant, and opposed to tech companies like Palantir.

On top of Karp’s contributions to Trump, Palantir was recently revealed to have donated $10 million to Trump’s East Wing ballroom project. In exchange for these gifts, the Trump administration has helped to propel Palantir to being one of the top recipients of federal contracts, embedding its AI systems in the military and recruiting the company to mine Americans’ data to help monitor and build cases against people targeted by Trump’s deportation campaign.

Karp also appears to have given Republican House candidate Jay Obernolte $7,000 in January, federal disclosures show, though he listed his employer as “Plantatir Technologies” — making it so that his company wouldn’t come up in database search queries for Palantir, spelled correctly.

Karp’s comments represent what is likely a naked attempt to woo Democrats before they take control of Congress in January.

Some Democratic committees have already looked into Palantir for its dealings with the Trump administration and its work in building out mass surveillance systems for the federal government. This has spurred Palantir to hire former Democratic Sen. Jon Tester this week, in preparation for the new Congress. Palantir and other tech firms have also donated to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), who is poised to become speaker of the Democratically-controlled House.

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