Officials have “taken significant steps to distinguish” two candidates with the same name on the ballot, they said.

Truthout is an indispensable resource for activists, movement leaders and workers everywhere. Please make this work possible with a quick donation.

On Monday, Alaska election officials filed a motion calling for the “immediate” dismissal of a lawsuit, brought forward last week by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), that seeks to invalidate the state’s U.S. Senate race if the Republican candidate loses.

The race features three main candidates. Democrat Mary Peltola is neck and neck in polls with incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R). Meanwhile, a third candidate, also named Dan Sullivan, is running as an independent.

Although the latter Sullivan maintains he is running a legitimate campaign, Alaska officials alleged that he was trying to cause confusion among voters and initially kept him off the ballot. However, the independent sued the state, and won the right to be included in the election after the state Supreme Court found that his candidacy was proper and legal.

Despite the independent already appearing on the primary election ballot and early voting for the general election already starting, the DOJ filed a lawsuit last Thursday, demanding that the state refuse to certify the results if the incumbent Sullivan loses (most likely to Peltola).

“It is vital that Defendants not certify any election result that may be impacted by voter confusion,” the DOJ lawsuit said, adding that one of the conditions demonstrating the outcome could have been “impacted by voter confusion” is if “Senator Sullivan does not win the election.”

Democrats, including Peltola, responded to the suit by requesting it be fast-tracked and, eventually, for a judge to deem it unfounded, especially since elections are largely meant to be administered by the states without federal interference. Shortly after U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason approved fast-tracking the motion, Alaska election officials filed their own paperwork with the court, asking for the DOJ lawsuit to be dismissed outright.

The filing was submitted jointly by Carol Beecher, director of the Division of Elections, and the Elections Boards of the State of Alaska, as well as the State Ballot Counting Review Board for the state, collectively calling themselves “the Division.” The officials recognized the situation was a rare one, but argued that shouldn’t allow the federal government to preemptively intervene in the race’s outcome.

“Although Alaska faces an unusual situation in which two candidates for U.S. Senator share a first and last name, the Division has taken significant steps to distinguish them on the ballot so that voters can easily determine which candidate is which,” the Division’s filing stated, noting that there is a “lack of evidence of any problems (or indeed, any legal cause of action)” described in the DOJ’s lawsuit.

The federal government also “lacks authority to intervene in state elections at all, much less in support of a favored candidate,” the filing said.

The Division pointed out that it has taken steps to minimize confusion among voters, including differentiating the two Sullivans on the ballot by listing one as the incumbent Republican senator, and the other as the independent challenger. Both men also have their middle initials included to alert voters to the fact that they are different candidates.

Beyond those actions, the Division noted that Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system will ensure voters have the opportunity to pick both Sullivans, if one of the choices is their true preference over Peltola.

“If any Sullivan-supporting voter remains uncertain which Sullivan is which despite this clear differentiation on the ballot, the voter can ask for assistance from others or look up information about the candidates using a smart phone or an election pamphlet,” the Division stated. “And if the voter is still uncertain, Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system provides another solution: the voter can rank the Sullivans as his first and second choices. That way, if the voter’s first-ranked Sullivan is eliminated, his vote would transfer to the other Sullivan.”

“The Court should promptly dismiss the complaint with prejudice so that Alaska can proceed to administer its elections consistent with state and federal law and without unwarranted interference by the United States,” the Division’s filing concluded.

Beyond the unprecedented nature of preemptively calling for an election result to be dismissed, the DOJ’s filing was unusual in that President Donald Trump ordered it to happen. In previous years, the DOJ has tried to appear, at the very least, nominally independent from the president in its decision making process for filing lawsuits or criminally charging people, but that practice has been abandoned under this administration.

“I’m the one that said do it,” Trump bragged to reporters last week, regarding who decided to file the lawsuit against the state.

Answering questions about the lawsuit and other actions his department has taken, Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated that he wouldn’t rule out disrupting the results of other states’ electoral contests.

“It is not DOJ’s intention to, and it’s never our intention to, improperly interfere with elections or the state confirmation process or certification process,” Blanche told reporters on Thursday, but added the department could take such actions in a “doomsday scenario.”

“To say that there’s no circumstances that we would ever do that…of course, I’m not going to say that,” Blanche said.

Media that fights fascism Truthout is funded almost entirely by readers — that’s why we can speak truth to power and cut against the mainstream narrative. But independent journalists at Truthout face mounting political repression under Trump. We rely on your support to survive McCarthyist censorship. Please make a tax-deductible one-time or monthly donation.