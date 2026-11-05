AIPAC-Funded House Dem Loses to DSA-Backed Challenger in California

Angela Gonzales-Torres is one of at least six DSA-backed candidates to win election to Congress this week.

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Angela Gonzales-Torres, a Democratic candidate for Congress in California who is endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), has defeated establishment Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez, who has been in office since 2017.

As of Thursday morning, Gonzales-Torres led Gomez by 18.4 points, with 74 percent of the vote in so far. The race has been called by all major news networks.

A noted community organizer, Gonzales-Torres has been involved in progressive politics since she was a teenager.

“Some of my earliest memories were fighting the Afghanistan and Iraq invasions,” she said in an interview last month. Besides being anti-war, Gonzales-Torres has also advocated for affordable housing measures in the Los Angeles area, the abolition of ICE, and Medicare for All.

She is one of at least six DSA-endorsed candidates to have won their elections to Congress as part of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Both candidates have at least some progressive bona fides. But earlier this year, it was announced that the House Ethics Committee had opened an investigation into Gomez over sexual abuse allegations.

Gomez has admitted to making “personal mistakes” outside of his marriage, and has long been accused of having extramarital affairs with House staffers. House rules forbid lawmakers from having relationships with their staff, but a loophole in the rule allows members of Congress to have relationships with other members’ workers.

The inquiry was officially announced this summer. According to a lawyer representing a woman involved in the case, Gomez is under investigation by a House committee for “sexual harassment and assault.” The congressman maintains that any relationships he’s had have been consensual.

Responding to the allegations during the campaign, Gonzales-Torres called on Gomez to resign, and said it was time to “get creeps out of office.”

Beyond those allegations, however, the two candidates differed in other ways, particularly on the issue of Israel and its continued genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Although Gomez has called for a ceasefire in the region, he has expressed strong support for Israel, and opposed legislation that would restrict U.S. arms sales to that country. And while Gonzales-Torres has refused to take any money from the pro-Israel political action committee AIPAC, Gomez has received $2.6 million from the group during the campaign.

Announcing her victory on Tuesday night, Gonzales-Torres promised to represent voters instead of special interests while serving in Congress.

“Los Angeles doesn’t belong to AIPAC, Los Angeles doesn’t belong to Crypto or Big AI, Los Angeles doesn’t belong to corporate real estate developers. It belongs to us,” she said in a statement on X.

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