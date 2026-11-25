Those who believe they’re safe because a data center isn’t near them should “think again,” the study’s lead author said.

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A new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) finds that the expansion of data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) has had substantial negative health and air quality impacts — not just in the areas where most of these centers are being built, but also in regions far away from them.

As a result, hundreds of people across the U.S. are dying annually, the study suggests, with researchers finding that pollution from electricity demands of data centers resulted in around 650 premature deaths in 2023 alone. Considering the rapid expansion of data centers since that time, the number could be even higher.

“States hosting the largest data center loads do not necessarily experience the highest attributable mortality rates, while some states with little data center demand bear substantial burdens,” a summary of the study states.

Researchers compared electricity that was generated from areas with data centers and those without them. They then modeled the electrical output increase due to data centers in both areas, monitoring air pollution rates in various areas of the country.

Because the U.S. grid is interconnected, data center electricity demand is more spread out than many people realize. Different types of power plants also emit different amounts of pollution. So, while more data centers are being constructed in states like Virginia and Texas, Midwestern states, including Iowa, Nevada, South Dakota, and Kansas, are seeing higher per capita rates of death as a result of pollution from data centers.

“When people think about the negative impacts of data centers, they usually focus on the neighbors,” said Noelle Selin, senior author of the study. “But our study indicates that the air quality impacts of data centers are very widespread across a large region.”

“Even if you don’t think you are affected because there is not a data center near you, think again,” Selin added.

In their findings for 2023, researchers found that data centers likely accounted for 513 premature deaths from fine particulate matter, while 137 deaths were associated with increases in ozone or fog that the data centers helped to create.

A separate study published earlier this month also demonstrated the enormous output of electricity — and pollution — due to the explosive growth of data centers in the U.S.

In that Harvard-based study, it was determined that data centers across the country emitted a total of 25.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. That number is equivalent to the output of some countries, including Bolivia and Denmark.

Much of the research amounted to “detective work,” the authors of the study said, due to lax federal requirements on public disclosure.

“Communities shouldn’t need a team of Harvard researchers to analyze satellite images to understand their environmental impact,” said Harvard scientist Gianluca Guidi, who led the research team.

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