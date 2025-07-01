After All-Night Session of Wrangling, GOP Still Lacks Votes to Pass Budget Bill

With Democrats unanimously opposed to the bill, Senate Republicans can only afford to lose three GOP votes.

Even after an all-night session of amendment votes and wrangling behind closed doors, Senate Republicans still did not have enough support to pass their reconciliation package as of Tuesday morning, leaving party leaders scrambling to placate GOP holdovers who are purportedly nervous about the legislation’s unprecedented cuts to Medicaid and federal nutrition assistance.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) argued in a social media post that the reason for the GOP’s inability to quickly rally its own members around the legislation is straightforward: “Because it’s a moral monstrosity.”

“We have been debating amendments for 21 hours and we are still going because through 12 hours of debate and 21 hours of amendment votes, Republicans still don’t have 50 votes for their bill,” Murphy wrote at roughly 5:30 am ET, as the marathon “vote-a-rama” continued with no end in sight.

With Democrats unanimously opposed to the bill, Senate Republicans can only afford to lose three GOP votes if they are to send the measure back to the House for final approval. Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) have said they will vote against the bill in its current form, and Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) are undecided. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) also suggested he’s on the fence.

Republican leaders have been working to bring Murkowski into the yes column with a proposal that would temporarily exempt Alaska and other states from the bill’s massive cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee, ripped the proposal as “absurd” and said it would reward the states with the highest SNAP error rates.

“Insanity reigns,” Klobuchar wrote on social media.

Senate Republicans’ margins became more difficult after Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) announced his opposition to the legislation over the weekend, pointing to the Senate version’s devastating cuts to Medicaid.

“What do I tell 663,000 people in two years or three years, when President Trump breaks his promise by pushing them off of Medicaid because the funding’s not there anymore?” Tillis asked in a floor speech on Sunday, citing an estimate of the number of people in North Carolina who could lose health insurance under the Republican bill.

Throughout the country, nearly 12 million people would lose coverage under the Senate reconciliation bill, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

“Kicking millions off healthcare, blowing up the national debt by trillions, and devastating generational economic harms — all being written into law on the fly,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said early Tuesday morning after hours of debate and amendment votes.

