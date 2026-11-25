The Department of Homeland Security had tried to deport the Maryland resident to a third country for months.

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Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland resident who became the face of the Trump administration’s heavy-handed deportation efforts, reportedly self-deported Tuesday to Spain.

The move ends 20 months of legal wrangling between the administration and immigration advocates fighting on behalf of Abrego Garcia, an immigrant from El Salvador who was picked up by immigration agents in March 2025 and erroneously deported to his native country.

Neither his attorneys nor the Department of Homeland Security immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday from States Newsroom.

But in a statement released shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, the immigration advocacy group We Are CASA said Abrego Garcia had “cleared his name of the Trump administration’s bogus charges against him and walked out of the United States a free man.”

The statement said Abrego Garcia was accompanied on a commercial flight by his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, his attorney and a We Are CASA representative. It said they were met at the airport by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who removed the ankle monitoring bracelet Abrego Garcia has had to wear since courts ordered him released from detention and returned home to Beltsville.

Abrego Garcia said in the statement that “justice prevailed under this administration in a way that many people never thought was possible.”

“I am leaving happy. I am leaving with my freedom. I am leaving with the love of an entire community, with people who cared for me, believed in me, and joined my family in this fight,” his statement said. “I feel good. I feel confident. I believe everything will be okay because God is with us.”

Abrego Garcia’s deportation attracted international attention to the administration’s immigration crackdown, early in Trump’s second term, and brought attention to the notorious CECOT prison in El Salvador where U.S. deportees were housed.

Legal challenges were immediately filed to the detention and deportation. The case ultimately reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which unanimously ordered the administration to “facilitate” the return of Abrego Garcia.

It also brought a visit from Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. who traveled to El Salvador and demanded to meet with Abrego Garcia, who had been kept largely incommunicado since he was detained. In a statement Tuesday evening, Van Hollen confirmed that Abrego Garcia was leaving the U.S. and said he was “relieved that he will be safe, in a country of his choosing, and free — including from this administration’s constant persecution.”

“A year and a half ago, the Trump Administration wanted to leave Kilmar Ábrego Garcia to rot in a Salvadoran gulag,” Van Hollen’s statement said. “Today, Kilmar is traveling to a country of his choice, a free man – unharmed and with dignity.”

Neither Van Hollen nor We Are CASA specified Abrego Garcia’s destination, but news reports Tuesday said he was seen getting on a plane to Spain.

The apparent self-deportation also ends a monthslong fight with the Department of Homeland Security, which had proposed deporting Abrego Garcia to Liberia, Uganda, Eswatini or other third countries where his safety and his future would have been in doubt.

A 2019 immigration court order barred the government from sending Abrego Garcia back to his native El Salvador, for fear of his safety there. But it did not prevent the government from trying to send him to a third country – an increasingly popular deportation tactic of the administration.

Abrego Garcia had offered to self-deport to Costa Rica, but the administration opposed that move.

“Mr. Abrego Garcia had been asking permission to leave the country since August 2025,” said Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, one of his attorneys, in the We Are CASA statement. “The Trump Administration held him and refused to allow him to depart, first in an ICE detention center for five months and then on electronic monitoring in Maryland for almost a year, all the while insisting on deporting him to a series of African countries. That retaliatory deportation campaign has now come to an end.”

Abrego Garcia was eventually returned from El Salvador in June 2025, but was immediately arrested and charged by ICE with human smuggling in Tennessee. Those charges stemmed from a 2022 traffic stop for speeding in Tennessee, when Abrego was driving an SUV carrying a number of Latino men.

Abrego Garcia was let go with a warning after the traffic stop and the case was closed. But federal officials reopened it two years later and charged Abrego Garcia with human smuggling as soon as he was returned from El Salvador.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys argued the flimsy charges were mere pretext to punish their client after he beat the administration in court. A federal judge in Tennessee agreed in May and tossed the case out as a vindictive prosecution and an abuse of government power.

It is not clear when or how the European deportation plan was agreed to. But Van Hollen’s statement said that as Homeland Security had been “trying to ship him against his will to countries known for human rights abuses, the Administration was forced to come to this agreement that respects Kilmar’s will and the due process rights guaranteed to him and to all in our nation.”

“I am relieved that he will be safe, in a country of his choosing, and free – including from this Administration’s constant persecution,” Van Hollen’s statement said.

Ama Frimpong, We Are CASA’s chief of legal services and another of Abrego Garcia’s attoenrys, called it “a victory that Kilmar gets to choose what comes next.”

“He is choosing where and how to lead his life. He is beginning this new chapter with the safety, freedom, and dignity he fought to reclaim,” Frimpong said in the statement. “That victory belongs first to Kilmar; to Jennifer, whose voice carried their family’s fight across the country; and to their family, who endured more than any family should.

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