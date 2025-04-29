7 in 10 Democrats Say US Should Restrict Aid to Israel, Poll Finds

An embargo in support of Palestinian rights wins out over continuing to send weapons by a 50-point margin.

Democratic voters overwhelmingly say that the U.S. should restrict military assistance to Israel until it stops its assault on civilians in Gaza and respects the rights of Palestinians, new polling finds.

According to a Data for Progress-Zeteo poll released last week, 71 percent of likely Democratic primary voters say that the U.S. should end its arms transfers to Israel until it “stops attacks on civilians in Gaza, supports Palestinian rights, and commits to a long-term peace process.”

By contrast, only 21 percent of voters said that the U.S. should continue sending military aid to Israel, supporting Israel’s supposed “right to defend itself” while also pushing for a reduction of civilian harm — with a 50-point margin between the two ideas.

Restricting military assistance is the most popular among voters under 45 years of age, with 80 percent in favor and only 13 percent against; support was still strong, however, among those over 45, with 68 percent agreeing that the U.S. should end aid.

The polling also found broad support for other progressive ideas compared to traditional policies championed by establishment Democrats, with majority support for Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, opposing transgender sports bans, and restricting deregulation and corporate influence in the economy.

The poll results are the latest show of the wide gulf between Democratic politicians and their base on the issue of Israel and its genocide in Gaza.

Last month, Gallup found that nearly 60 percent of Democrats say they sympathize more with Palestinians than with Israelis, with only 21 percent saying they are more sympathetic to Israelis. Earlier this month, Pew released a survey finding that the majority of Americans now have an unfavorable view of Israel.

Further, numerous polls released during President Joe Biden’s term found that ending military aid to Israel would be a boon to Democrats’ popularity — at a time when support for Democrats is cratering, and in some polls, reaching record lows.

And yet, Democrats have not come out strong against the U.S.’s support of Israel, even as President Donald Trump has proposed a genocidal and unpopular plan for Gaza to be totally emptied of Palestinians through forced displacement, starvation or mass killing.

In fact, a Senate vote to block a $9 billion weapons transfer to Israel forced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) this month failed with only 15 votes in favor — even less support from Democrats than similar resolutions brought by Sanders last year, despite Trump being behind the latest sale.

Meanwhile, establishment Democrats have stayed largely silent as the Trump administration has been abducting and imprisoning pro-Palestine student protesters; in fact, as these disappearances were happening in recent weeks, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) was trying to embark on a tour promoting a book demonizing the same people being targeted by Trump, even as advocates warned that the disappearances represent a major erosion of free speech rights.

