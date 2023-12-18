5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Becoming Sick at Chicago Migrant Shelter

“They treat us terribly — like dogs,” said one young woman at the Chicago migrant shelter.

A 5-year-old boy died on Sunday after falling ill at a migrant shelter in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago, just days after Borderless Mag published migrant testimony saying that the shelter has refused to give sick children medicine.

“They treat us terribly — like dogs,” a young woman at the shelter told Borderless.

The city-run shelter is located inside of a warehouse and houses approximately 2,300 recently-arrived migrants, all of them families and many with babies or young children, according to records from the City Council Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights. According to Borderless, which reviewed the shelter conditions, the site fails to meet the basic standards for an emergency shelter as detailed by the UN Refugee Agency.

“There is no medicine,” one migrant woman told Borderless. “For those who aren’t working, we are out on the street asking for help to buy medicine. At the moment, my husband is sick. He has a throat infection [and the flu]. They checked him out, but they didn’t give him anything. No antibiotics. No pain reliever.”

About 13,777 migrants are currently housed in shelters across Chicago, while another 575 migrants are outside of police stations or at O’Hare International Airport. City officials have struggled to house the thousands of migrants bused into the city from Texas over the past few months, with 29,900 migrants arriving in Chicago since August 2022. As a result of overcrowding at the shelter, migrant families are concerned with the spread of chickenpox, respiratory illness and the flu.

“A lot of people have gotten sick,” one migrant woman, who used the pseudonym Maria out of fear of retaliation, told Borderless. “A woman had to have surgery because she got a parasite in the pancreas or the liver…Her husband said he was going to sue them.”

While a pop-up medical clinic comes to the shelter every eight days, migrants describe long wait times and receiving no treatment.

People at the shelter have also complained of inhumane conditions and overcrowding. The shelter is made up of dozens of cots placed just inches away from each other, with little space to move around and zero privacy, migrants told Borderless.

“You can’t have anything here,” Maria told Borderless. “Nothing. No privacy.“

Migrants told Borderless that shelter staff have threatened to kick out migrants who speak with members of the media or record conditions at the shelter. However, a video shared with the press shows water leaking from the ceiling onto cots where migrants sleep.

“They’re constantly threatening you,” Maria told Borderless. “You have to be so careful because they write a report for everything. If you slip, they report you and kick you out. It’s a bit frustrating.”

Many migrants at the shelter have also described freezing temperatures and “fiber” particles falling from the ceiling. Parents believe the fiber debris is causing their children to develop eye infections.

“All my kids had eye infections because the ceiling is shedding fibers,” Maria told Borderless.

Migrants have also raised alarm about the safety of shelter meals, saying that they are sometimes spoiled and that shelter workers ration water, providing only half a cup to each person during meals. The shelter prohibits people from storing personal food, and shelter workers have thrown away food items found, according to interviews with migrants staying there.

“Sometimes, I regret coming here,” one migrant woman told Borderless reporters through tears.

We need your help to propel Truthout into the new year As we look toward the new year, we’re well aware of the obstacles that lie in the path to justice. But here at Truthout, we are encouraged and emboldened by the courage of people worldwide working to move us all forward — people like you.

If you haven’t yet made your end-of-year donation to support our work, this is the perfect moment to do so: Our year-end fundraising drive is happening now, and we still need to raise $125,000 by the end of December.

Will you stand up for truly independent, honest journalism by making a contribution in the amount that’s right for you? It only takes a few seconds to donate by card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, or Venmo — we even accept donations of cryptocurrency and stock! Just click the red button below.



This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.