3 in 4 Americans Oppose GOP Gutting Medicaid to Fund Tax Cuts for the Rich

Republicans are also considering cuts to and work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

As congressional Republicans consider slashing the federal safety net to fund tax giveaways for the wealthy, polling published Thursday by KFF shows that a large majority of Americans oppose cuts to health programs, including Medicaid.

The research group asked respondents about potential funding cuts for various programs, and found that 84% oppose cuts to Social Security, 79% oppose cuts to Medicare, and 76% oppose cuts to Medicaid, a key target for the GOP’s tax ambitions.

There is also strong opposition to slashing funds for mental health and addiction prevention services, tracking infectious disease outbreaks, medical research, HIV prevention, and helping people with Affordable Care Act premiums.

More opposition to Trump's anti-middle class agenda in @KFF polling.



84% against Social Security cuts as @elonmusk tears it up.



76% against the Medicaid cuts Trump and congressional Republicans want to fund tax giveaways to the rich.



69% against ending medical research. pic.twitter.com/aPMkhOtb7r — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) May 1, 2025

KFF found that 61% generally oppose “major cuts to staff and spending at federal government health agencies,” a figure that rose to 72% after respondents heard arguments that the reductions “would negatively impact these agencies’ abilities to serve the public.”

Pollsters also asked about actions by President Donald Trump’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk. A majority (54%) said the administration and DOGE had gone “too far” with cuts at federal health agencies.

Similarly, 59% of respondents — including 92% of Democrats, 65% of Independents, and 18% of Republicans — agreed that “the administration is recklessly making broad cuts to programs and staff, including some that are necessary for agencies to function.”

Majorities said they oppose staffing cuts at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Social Security Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health, and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy.

Sharing the poll on social media, KFF CEO and president Drew Altman said: “Everyone — Dems, R’s, Independents — are against big Medicaid cuts. Not really surprising. What is: MAGA supporters are divided on cutting Medicaid.”

“As Steve Bannon said: ‘lots of MAGAs on Medicaid,'” Altman added, referring to the far-right media executive and former Trump adviser.

The fact that so many residents of “red states” rely on Medicaid could be a problem for GOP leaders attacking the program that provides healthcare for low-income Americans in hopes of lowering taxes for the rich. Some Republicans in both chambers have expressed concern about how major cuts would impact their constituents — and, as a result, their reelection chances.

Republicans haven’t been listening to their constituents.



So I’m taking the mic to share stories like Mary’s, a nurse from @RepLisaMcClain's district who says that gutting Medicaid will be devastating for her and her autistic son.



We must stop this cruel reconciliation bill… pic.twitter.com/OnKossi9UB — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) April 30, 2025

Congressman Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a critical swing vote in the House of Representatives, said Tuesday that his “red line” for Medicaid cuts in the GOP’s reconciliation package is $500 billion — a figure that, as Families USA executive director Anthony Wright noted, would be “the biggest cut in the history of Medicaid, one that would force millions of Americans to lose coverage.”

Bacon also expressed support for adding work requirements to Medicaid, despite evidence that they strip coverage from people in need. A Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) analysis from February found that imposing such mandates for Medicaid recipients could put 36 million Americans, or 44% of the program’s enrollees, at risk of losing their health insurance.

“Senate Republicans are closely watching how their House colleagues restructure federal funding for Medicaid, and will likely propose changes when the entire 11-bill package comes over from the House later this year,” States Newsroom reported Thursday. “Several GOP senators told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday they will judge the package based on how changes to Medicaid will impact their constituents.”

States Newsroom shared remarks from Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Jerry Moran (Kan.), and John Hoeven (N.D.), who said that said “the challenge is going to be to find savings in line with what the president has described.”

“He said he doesn’t want any cuts to Medicaid,” Hoeven continued. “But how do you make sure that you eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse? And that the folks that should be getting it are getting it, rather than an able-bodied person who should be out there working and is able to do that and take care of themselves.”

10 million Americans could lose Medicaid in lower-end proposals GOP leaders are considering for Trump megabill that mostly target “able-bodied”



doesn’t include steeper options like caps — which would be much more



w/ @rachaelmbade @adamcancryn @MyahWardhttps://t.co/UXbLpv8UHt — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) May 1, 2025

Politico similarly reported Wednesday that “while Trump has agreed to target waste, fraud and abuse, he remains profoundly wary about pursuing anything that might be construed as ‘cuts’ to a program he has vowed over and over again to protect, according to six White House officials and top allies of the president.”

Medicaid isn’t the only program for the poor in the GOP’s crosshairs. Republicans are also considering cuts to and work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

CBPP said Wednesday that “nearly 11 million people — about 1 in 4 SNAP participants, including more than 4 million children and more than half a million adults aged 65 or older and adults with disabilities — live in households that would be at risk of losing at least some of their food assistance” under Congressman Dusty Johnson’s (R-S.D.) proposal.

