18 Jewish Elders Arrested Following Gaza Ceasefire Protest Outside White House

The protest took place hours before a Hanukkah event that was held at the White House on Monday evening.

A group of Jewish elders chained themselves to the White House gates on Monday, calling for the Biden administration to stop funding Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and to support a permanent ceasefire.

The action came hours before a planned Menorah lighting at the White House for Hanukkah.

Members of Jewish Elders for Palestinian Freedom also attempted to read out the names of the 17,000 Palestinians who Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have killed since October, beginning with 93-year-old Mahdiya Abdullah Abdul Wahab Halawa, a survivor of the 1948 Nakba.

Eighteen members of the group were arrested for their action, which was organized in part with Jewish Voice for Peace. The group members were charged with federal trespassing crimes.

Demonstrators calling for a ceasefire in Gaza hold a banner outside the White House gates on December 11, 2023. Jewish Voice for Peace

In statements shared with Truthout, demonstrators explained why they felt compelled to take action.

“The U.S. is arming and funding this massacre of Palestinians — not for Jewish safety, but for its own interests,” said 65-year-old Sarah Schulman, a Guggenheim fellow. “Biden, stop using us. Palestinians should be free.”

“Don’t let them tell you it’s complicated. Palestinians are being slaughtered,” said 70-year-old Karen Ackerman, a former political director of the AFL-CIO, who noted that Israel’s slaughter of Palestinians includes methods of starvation. “It has never been more important that we act.”

BREAKING: Hours before the annual White House Hanukkah party, 18 Jewish elders chain themselves to the White House gates demanding @POTUS stop funding and arming the genocide in Gaza.



Follow @JewishElders for more pic.twitter.com/OmA5bNO9PX — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) December 11, 2023

“My family survived the Holocaust, so I know the price of silence. I refuse to be silent now,” said Deb Kaplan, a 69-year-old reproductive justice expert and maternal child health advocate.

The U.S. recently skipped over the usual congressional approval process to approve sending Israel more than 14,000 shells for its relentless bombing campaign against Gaza. The IDF has already used more than 22,000 bombs provided by the U.S., including white phosphorus bombs in attacks against Lebanon in the north — an action that human rights advocates say should be investigated as a war crime.

Also on Monday, around a dozen people took part in a “die-in” outside of the White House, saying they “have a responsibility” to speak out against the globally recognized atrocities being waged by Israel.

Demonstrators gather outside of the White House calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on December 11, 2023. Jewish Voice for Peace

The protest, organized by Humanity Lab founder and activist Hazami Barmada, was also held in support of administration officials who may support a ceasefire but fear speaking their views.

“We’ve actually heard now from staff in the administration that us being out here has helped put pressure on them, which is, for us a sign of success,” Barmada said.

Both protests took place hours before a Hanukkah reception at the White House. Nearly 800 guests were expected to attend the event, including Holocaust survivors, ABC News reported.

HAPPENING NOW: Secret service are arresting 18 Jewish elders who chained themselves to the White House gates before the @POTUS Hanukkah Party. They are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.



Follow @JewishElders for more pic.twitter.com/EZHeQPOPiC — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) December 11, 2023

As of Monday, Israeli forces have killed at least 18,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including 7,729 children. Israel’s siege has also injured 50,000 Palestinians and dismantled critical health systems in Gaza.

Calls for a ceasefire and an end to the occupation have surged in recent weeks, with hundreds of thousands of Americans taking to the streets in solidarity with Palestine. But despite widespread support for a ceasefire among U.S. voters, politicians on both sides of the aisle have remained staunch in their support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Last week, the U.S. was the only country in the 13-member UN Security Council to vote against a resolution calling for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages and a ceasefire, thus vetoing the resolution.

We need your help to propel Truthout into the new year As we look toward the new year, we’re well aware of the obstacles that lie in the path to justice. But here at Truthout, we are encouraged and emboldened by the courage of people worldwide working to move us all forward — people like you.

If you haven’t yet made your end-of-year donation to support our work, this is the perfect moment to do so: Our year-end fundraising drive is happening now, and we must raise $150,000 by the end of December.

Will you stand up for truly independent, honest journalism by making a contribution in the amount that’s right for you? It only takes a few seconds to donate by card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, or Venmo — we even accept donations of cryptocurrency and stock! Just click the red button below.



This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.